A vehicle incident has closed a 100 kilometre stretch of southbound highway between Merritt and Hope. According to DriveBC, the accident took place this morning between Hope’s Exit 183, Othello Road, and Merritt’s Exit 286.

All southbound lanes of traffic have been closed, but those travelling north towards Merritt will still be able to continue their travels. Detour options include Highway 1 and 3. Highway 5 has a snowfall warning in effect until this afternoon, but is expected to fully reopen between Merritt and Hope at 11:00am this morning.

For the latest updates and road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.