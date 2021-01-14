At the regular council meeting of May 26, 2020, council approved the Terms of Reference for the Economic Development Committee and staff was directed at that time to proceed with the recruitment of members.

The Economic Development Committee will advise council on matters pertaining to economic development, downtown revitalization, investment, business attraction, and long-term economic sustainability. Members were chosen for their ability to perform these tasks, and their relevant experience.

At closed meetings on Nov. 10 and 24, nine voting members and two council members were proposed and were officially appointed at the meeting of Jan. 12.

Bev Currie-McLean

Margaret Hohner

Mary Holgate

Illa Jackson

Mae Ketter

Linda Maley

Ron Sanders

Joanne Street

Carrie Ware

Councillor Kurt Christopherson

Councillor Tony Luck.

Mayor Linda Brown will also be an ex officio member and will attend meetings in that capacity.