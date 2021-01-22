Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on unit 6 South at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH).

A press release from the Interior Health Authority confirmed that as of Friday morning, six patients and two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Patients from this particular unit have been relocated to the hospital’s specific COVID-19 unit.

Although 6 South is a surgical unit, RIH surgeries are continuing at this time. Patients admitted after surgery will receive care on a different floor and 6 South is closed to admissions until further notice.

RIH staff would like to inform that the hospital is still safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Any scheduled procedures are to be continued, while self-isolation is not required after leaving the hospital.

“Our staff and physicians have worked hard to keep COVID-19 out of the hospital, which was no simple feat considering the number of communities served by RIH,” said Medical Health Officer Dr. Carol Fenton. “Now we will work together to quickly contain this outbreak and support the staff and patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.”