It was an action-packed year for Merritt born equestrian Dana Cooke, who represented Canada on the world stage in a number of eventing competitions. From Lexington, Kentucky, to Rome, Italy, Cooke’s year was full of high profile appearances, intense training, and fierce competition.

The year of eventing, an equestrian sport usually consisting of a horse and rider competing in cross-country, dressage, and show jumping events, was another year of Cooke living out her dream of working with horses. The former Merrittonian now resides in Mooresville, North Carolina, operating as the resident trainer of Kingfisher Park. Cooke sat down with the Herald to discuss the highs and lows of another year of eventing.

“Going to represent Canada at the world championships in Italy, that was a pretty big highlight,” said Cooke, noting that her WEG appearance didn’t go as well as she had hoped, and drawing on it as a learning experience.

“We finished, so now I’ve got the experience, and I can hopefully go and have a better shot at a better performance in the next championship.”

While Team Canada and her own performance at the 2022 World Equestrian Games may not have been as strong as Cooke had hoped, the rest of the year brought along numerous successes. Cooke and her horses secured a number of top 5 finishes throughout the year, including a 5th place finish at the Kentucky Land Rover event, and a 4th place at Hartpury, UK’s 2022 Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Series. While across the pond, Cooke also competed in the Burgham International Horse Trials in Longhorsley.

Cooke had also hoped to compete in this year’s Blenheim Horse Trial while in the UK, but instead was called upon to compete for Team Canada in the WEG. Initially selected as a reserve team member, Cooke was tapped to compete after fellow team member Colleen Loach’s decision to withdraw from the championship due to a horse injury. Cooke and her horse, FE Mississippi, headed to Italy to compete in the championships.

Moving into 2023, Cooke is training and preparing for several upcoming competitions. Along with her daily routine of teaching, training, and tending to her horses, she is hoping to compete in the upcoming 2023 Pan American Games in Chile. Cooke also hopes to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics, set to take place in Paris, France from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The training process for eventing is both intensive and ongoing. Cooke said the horses that don’t make the cut for these competitions will still see their share of action.

“I’ll probably spend the whole spring season competing in North America between the normal east coast events,” added Cooke.

“Then I might go up to Bromont, Quebec in June to do a big event there. If all that is good, one of my other horses, FE Glamour, is not going to be a contender for the Pan American Games, because you can only choose one of your horses. I might try to take her to the UK and do the Blenheim Horse Trials.”

Cooke said she is thankful for all those that supported her in 2022, and looks forward to another year of eventing. For more information on Dana Cooke, including her upcoming events, visit her website at www.danacooke.ca.