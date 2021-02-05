Merrittonians may have been enjoying the warm weather recently, with daily high temperatures nearly reaching the double digits, but winter may soon return with a vengeance.

Although there is not a significant chance of winter storms, with chances of precipitation hovering between four and seven percent, a deep freeze is predicted to set in by Monday. Over the next week, lows down to -23 degrees are expected, with Wednesday not set to warm up to more than -10.

If you must be out in cold weather, ensure you are properly dressed to withstand the temperatures. Ears, face, hands and feet are most susceptible to damage in freezing temperatures.

Keep a winter survival kit in your car if you must travel, and ensure your heater/defroster is in working order and that antifreeze levels are adequate.

Be mindful of pets, who may suffer frostbitten feet and ears or freeze to death if left outside unattended for too long.