Though firefighters may be better known for their selflessness, sometimes it is nice to get a little R, R and R: recognition, rest and relaxation.

Sagebrush Golf Owner Andrew Knott, on behalf of the club, thanked the West Kelowna firefighters earlier this month for their tireless efforts in battling the McDougall Creek wildfire that burned out of control for over a month.

A few dozen firefighters were treated to a free day of golf and food on the picturesque course in Quilchena.