Concerned parents were able to attend a virtual presentation on teenage vaping brought by School District 58 on Dec. 5.

During the presentation, Jim Laidlaw, drug and alcohol counsellor, brought attention to the alarming rise of teenage vaping, a growing concern among parents and educators.

Laidlaw calls vaping a “drug delivery system” which is basically a “battery and a tank full of the juice.”

“There’s some really major tragedies that have happened with kids puffing chemicals out of a can, practically anything that gets sprayed out of a can is classed as an aerosol and so is vape,” he said. “It doesn’t just have the juice, it doesn’t just have nicotine. It has a lot of harmful chemicals in it.”

According to Health Canada’s 2021 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey, in which a total of 61,096 students in grades 7 to 12 were surveyed, 29 per cent of students in those grades had ever tried an e-cigarette.

Also according to the survey, the majority of students in grades 7 to 12 who vaped with nicotine usually obtained their e-cigarette devices from friends, family and others, regardless if the devices were given freely, paid for or stolen.

The access to those devices was 88 per cent among students in grades 7 to 9, a higher number when compared to the 75 per cent among students in grades 10 to 12.

Laidlaw said that kids and teenagers are most easily convinced to try things like vaping because they are still developing their brains, making them more impulsive in their decisions.

“They (the youth) are not wired to put the brakes on,” he said. “Most of the kids get addicted enough with nicotine that they couldn’t really control (the addiction) part. Many kids are sneaking in the bathroom and stuff like that.”

Laidlaw reminded that fear isn’t a good tool to use to bring awareness to the risks of vaping, and there are other ways to achieve the results wanted.

“The biggest protective factor you can have is your role modeling in your house and what is allowed in your house,” he said. “If you model things, they will tend to go on (with what you’re doing), including if you model moderate use.”

Laidlaw asked parents and educators to remind their kids they just want the best for them.

“This is a long term addiction that hurts people later on,” Laidlaw added. “Rather than using fear or thinking about fear … use your emotional connection with your kid and say ‘I want you to have the best life possible’.”