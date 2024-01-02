It’s time to renew the licence for your furry friend, a task that looks different in 2024 than in past years.

Merritt pet owners looking for dog licences for the calendar year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 must visit city hall in-person to set up a new account, a one-time process after the City of Merritt split from the former agreement with online dog licensing service DocuPet.

The in-house licensing returns after a three-year agreement with DocuPet, which began in 2020. Throughout its tenure, the city saw “a significant reduction in the number of registered dogs” through the online DocuPet service, as well as communication issues between pet owners and the service.

The City of Merritt’s Animal Control Bylaw mandates that all dogs over six months of age must be licensed, with up to two dogs per residence, except for under exceptional circumstances.

Licence fees are as follows:

*Aggressive or dangerous dogs must be securely confined or muzzled.