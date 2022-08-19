DQ celebrated ‘Miracle Treat Day’ on Thursday, August 11. The fast food chain, most popular for its frozen desserts, have dedicated a day to raise money for children and their families. During Miracle Treat Day, net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat purchased at participating DQ stores were donated to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network hospital foundations across Canada.

DQ is one of the top contributors to Children’s Miracle Network, raising over $46 million in Canada to date. Nearly 3 million in-person and virtual visits in 2021 to local children’s hospitals delivered care to children across Canada.

DQ employees, franchisees, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to help raise funds that allow children’s hospitals to provide the best care possible. Every dollar donated to DQ Merritt will go directly to its corresponding local Canadian children’s hospital foundation. The restaurant is located at 3673 Voght St, Merritt, B.C.

For more information on Miracle Treat Day, please visit www.miracletreatday.ca