——By Tim Petruk/Castanet

Travellers hitting high-elevation Interior highways over the Victoria Day long weekend are being warned to watch for snow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday afternoon warning about snow on the Coquihalla between Hope and Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector between Kelowna and Merritt, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Motorists are being told to expect snowfall between two and five centimetres, with more accumulation possible in some places, between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Long weekend travellers are urged to check DriveBC before hitting the road.