Burn in the Forest is coming back to Merritt for the second year in a row. From July 26 to July 30, ‘Burners’, as participants are known as, will be able to “create an event like no other.”

The fantastical multi-day gathering is not a music festival or rave – but do expect some music makers and DJs to come together to jam out. It is also not an art festival, although there are certainly some art installations around the venue for you to let your imagination and creativity flow.

To best understand what Burn in the Forest is, and what its underlying purpose is, it helps to also understand its origins and inspiration, Burning Man.

One of the most mysterious events in the U.S., Burning Man’s history goes all the way back to 1986 when two friends got together to do something spontaneous.

Larry Harvey and Jerry James went to Baker Beach, located in San Francisco, and built an eight foot tall wooden human figure and burned it. The first spontaneous performance that turned night into day also instantly created a community.

From that day, the festival grew bigger and in 2004, Harvey wrote the ‘10 Principles of Burning Man’. According to the Burning Man official website, these principles would serve as guidelines, as “they were crafted not as a dictate of how people should be and act, but as a reflection of the community’s ethos and culture.”

The 10 Principles of Burning Man are: radical inclusion, gifting, decommodification, radical self-expression, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation and immediacy.

After 37 years of events, Burning Man gathers more than 70,000 people each year. The American event has inspired other non-profit organizations such as Greater Vancouver Interactive Arts Society (GVIAS) to host their own annual summer event.

Following the same 10 principles created by Burning Man, Burn in the Forest was created back in 2002 by GVIAS. From Squamish, Agassiz, Princeton to Merritt, Burn in the Forest has been known as a “magical event, in a magical place.”

According to their website, last year’s edition of Burn in the Forest gathered more than 1,700 people, almost reaching their 2,000 ticket availability. This year, it seems that the event has gained more popularity.

With sold-out tickets for the 2023 edition, Burn in the Forest is set to create an out-of-this-world atmosphere to all its guests. With unique themed camps, such as ‘Baby Cheetah Camp’ and ‘The Mattress Society’, along with quirky art installations and sound stages, ‘Burners’ will be able to enjoy the event to its maximum capacity.

Burn in the Forest 2023

When: From July 26 to July 30

Where: 1000 Midday Valley Rd., Merritt, B.C. – V1K 1L4

Cost: Sold out.