Dear Herald readers,

We regret to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions, the regular Thursday delivery of our newspaper will be postponed to Friday this week. The safety of our dedicated delivery team is our top priority, and this decision has been made to ensure their well-being in challenging weather circumstances.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this delay may cause and appreciate your understanding. Rest assured, our team is working diligently to bring you the latest news and updates on Friday. We appreciate your continued support and thank you for your patience.

Best regards,

The Merritt Herald Editorial Team





