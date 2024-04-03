Eight candidates are vying to fill the three vacant councillor positions at Upper Nicola Band.

Zachary Astakeesic, Rick August, Kaelyn McLeod, Stuart Michel, Matthew Manuel, Yvonne Ned, Jeanette McCauley, Erickson Sheena are running for the three seats vacated after three councillors resigned last year.

According to the Upper Nicola Band website, elected Coun. Jeremy Tom resigned his position on July 29, 2023, followed by then Coun. Eva Tom, who resigned on Sept. 4, 2023. Shortly after, on Oct. 23, 2023, Coun. Kayla Boston resigned her position.

Upper Nicola Band members will head to the polls this Saturday, on April 6, to decide who will be the new councillors.

The three candidates elected will serve until March 2026.