Gingerbread house? More like a gingerbread estate.

Roger and Benita Shackelly took home the top prize in December’s holiday gingerbread contest, put on by the Scw’exmx Community Health Services Society.

Members of the local Coldwater, Shackan, and Nooaitch communities took part in the contest that ran through the first half of December.

Roger Shackelly said it took four days to complete the project.

Materials used to build the busy display were large pretzels, shredded wheat, jellybeans, shredded coconut, and other various types of candies.