Nicola Valley Institute of Technology hosts year end Back To Our Roots photo sharing event.

On Wednesday, June 19, Elders and community members gathered at the NVIT gymnasium to identify old photographs.

Elders and community members sat at tables with their personal photo collections and came together to identify people and places, followed by a slideshow presented by museum manager Cameron Bridge of the Nicola Valley Museum & Archives.

“Pictures tell us a story of how our people lived long time ago,” said Nooaitch Elder Arthur Sam. “Every family has different pictures of their parents, grandparents; it goes back a long ways.”

The Back To Our Roots photo sharing event started back in December, meeting once every two weeks at NVIT’s library; however this was the first time the event was hosted in the gymnasium at such a large scale.

“In December, we had people come into the library where we showed the pictures and they’re able to ID some of them and then tell a story about some of them,” said Coldwater and NVIT Elder Mary Charters. “The next generation would not know who they are if we did not do that.”

“One of the Elders said, ‘should have been done 40 to 50 years ago when people really knew who the people were,’ now, we take a look at them and the ones who knew them, or knew of them are able to ID them,” said Charters.

“Some of them were the ones in their 60s now are able to recognize their grandparents, when they themselves were about four years old when the picture was taken,” said Charters.

Charters hopes that the next generation will see what life was compared to now and that people worked together. “Back then, people didn’t have phones and they stopped in, they were welcome,” said Charters. “Didn’t matter what you were doing, if you were busy, they came in, sometimes they would be the one to put the pot of tea on and say ‘well come on, you better sit down, have a rest.”

“Nowadays, ‘oh, you better phone me, I might not be home,’ or ‘I might be busy, call me first,” we didn’t have that back in the day, we didn’t have phones anyways,” laughed Charters. “We weren’t so serious about everything, everything wasn’t politics, it was you lived life to the full.”

According to Bridge, the Museum & Archives were able to identify approximately 15 photographs. One of the identified persons was a photograph of a woman weaving a basket identified as Sem’kuk’ Christine Brown.

“For us, it gives us an opportunity to showcase some of the materials that we have, as well as to engage with the community and participate in something allows people to look back and look at their ancestors and look at the these communities, and these people who have who have made up Merritt, the Nicola Valley to what it is today,” said Bridge.

Back To Our Roots will return to the NVIT library this coming September.