A temporary closure was announced for the Nicola Valley Hospital emergency room due to a staffing shortage.

Interior Health announced over a press release that Merritt residents won’t be able to access emergency department services at the local hospital starting immediately until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Also according to the release, patients who seek emergency services are being advised to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital,” the release reads.

This closure marks the first one in over two months, as the last ER temporary closure was on Nov. 26.

The health authority also said those who need life-threatening emergency care should contact 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.