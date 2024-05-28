—— By Cindy White/Castanet

Snow could fall on some mountain highway passes in the Southern Interior over the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued highway alerts and special weather statements for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3.

An upper trough of low pressure will bring a cool airmass to the Southern Interior tonight, with trace amounts of snow possible on the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope and the Hope-Princeton highway via Allison Pass.

Snow levels are forecast to drop below the passes overnight Tuesday and light snowfall can be expected through Wednesday morning.

Before you set out check road conditions at drivebc.ca.