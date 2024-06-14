—— By Tim Petruk/Castanet

Drivers are being warned about the potential for June snowfall this weekend on high-elevation mountain passes in the B.C. Interior — including the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement at 11 a.m. Friday warning motorists about possible snow on Saturday and Sunday, which could measure up to five centimetres.

“An upper low will bring a cool airmass to the B.C. Interior this weekend,” the statement reads. “The colder air along with occasional heavy precipitation means the mountain passes can expect some snow through the weekend.”

The statement is in effect for the entire length of the Coquihalla, from Hope to Kamloops, as well as the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and West Kelowna and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, as well as Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass.