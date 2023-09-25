The emergency department will be unavailable at Nicola Valley Hospital from 7p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 to 7a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the twelfth such closure so far this calendar year.

It is also the third diversion in service this month due to staffing availability, an issue that the City of Merritt said would be addressed through the creation of a sub-committee.

“It’s time to work as a group, work together, with quarterly reports and try to support the doctors and nurses in town as much as possible, help them with retention, and get some people here,” said Goetz.

During the service shutdown, those needing emergency services are being asked to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. All other inpatient services will continue as normal in Nicola Valley.

Those who need life-threatening care are asked to call 9-1-1, while those unsure can call 8-1-1 for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists.