Lower Nicola Indian Band cultural coordinator Joe Shuter sits down to talk about seasonal harvesting.
Hunting and harvesting have long been a tradition for the Nlaka’pamux People. “The significance of harvesting traditionally is to stay alive,” said Shuter.
“A lot of these foods aren’t growing in the same place,” said Shuter. “And so our people would, as nomads, travel in the springtime, we’d go up to the higher mountains and catch the trout and then later on in the season, we’d start going down to the lower valleys and harvesting these April-May type shoots and plants.”
During springtime many teas such as labrador or trapper’s Tea, stinging nettle, and Indian Celery are harvested.
During the summer, berries such as strawberry, saskatoon berries, and oval-leaved blueberries bloom ready to be harvested. Summer is also prime time to hunt elk and catch salmon.
During the autumn, oyster, sand, pine and shaggy mane mushrooms are harvested, and moose and deer are hunted. During the winter, only snowshoe hare and burbot can be found.
Shuter believes that of the plants and animals that are traditionally harvested, the sockeye salmon is the most important due to its protein and the ability to dry the salmon and eat it during the winter months. “If you took pretty well any of the other plants, you could eat them, but to be able to live on it, I don’t think so,” said Shuter. “Whereas the sockeye salmon, I think if you had sockeye salmon in the bag of potatoes, you would live.”
In Shuter’s opinion, the sockeye salmon is also the tastiest. “The sockeye salmon is a tough one to beat,” said Shuter. “The sockeye salmon is just a fuller taste and the meat’s flesh is firmer.”
In terms of plants, Shuter thinks huckleberry is the tastiest, describing it as “definitely the royal jelly of berries.”
Despite these plants growing in natural environments, Shuter says it’s becoming harder for Nlaka’pamux to be able to harvest their traditional foods due to increas- ing development and possibly climate change.
“We went and we picked asparagus earlier this year and everything was right, but the ground was really dry,” said Shuter, speculating that the lack of snowfall to be the cause of the dryness.
“In April-May when you go pick asparagus, it would be growing nicely because the ground is moist, but because the ground was so dry, that it was more like grass rather than a nice thick half inch stock of asparagus,” said Shuter.
Shuter recalls when he was around 10 years old, his grandfather told him how he would hunt south of the Nicola River. “He said he caught a number of deer up there, now there’s small ranches all up there, I couldn’t go hunt up there because I’d be trespassing in our traditional territory but somebody owns it now as private land.”
Shuter recalls a confrontation he had with a landowner whilst picking saskatoon berries. “I heard a quad coming up the road, a fella comes over, nice enough guy,” recalls Shuter. “He said ‘oh I’m just coming to see who’s on my land. This is all my land. You’re welcome to pick berries if you want, go ahead, just, this is my land.”
“As we move forward, things are changing,” said Shuter. “I don’t want to pick berries up there, I can’t hunt a deer over there, I’m on someone’s private land over there; things are changing.”