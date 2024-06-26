Lower Nicola Indian Band cultural coordinator Joe Shuter sits down to talk about seasonal harvesting.

Hunting and harvesting have long been a tradition for the Nlaka’pamux People. “The significance of harvesting traditionally is to stay alive,” said Shuter.

“A lot of these foods aren’t growing in the same place,” said Shuter. “And so our people would, as nomads, travel in the springtime, we’d go up to the higher mountains and catch the trout and then later on in the season, we’d start going down to the lower valleys and harvesting these April-May type shoots and plants.”

During springtime many teas such as labrador or trapper’s Tea, stinging nettle, and Indian Celery are harvested.

During the summer, berries such as strawberry, saskatoon berries, and oval-leaved blueberries bloom ready to be harvested. Summer is also prime time to hunt elk and catch salmon.

During the autumn, oyster, sand, pine and shaggy mane mushrooms are harvested, and moose and deer are hunted. During the winter, only snowshoe hare and burbot can be found.

Shuter believes that of the plants and animals that are traditionally harvested, the sockeye salmon is the most important due to its protein and the ability to dry the salmon and eat it during the winter months. “If you took pretty well any of the other plants, you could eat them, but to be able to live on it, I don’t think so,” said Shuter. “Whereas the sockeye salmon, I think if you had sockeye salmon in the bag of potatoes, you would live.”