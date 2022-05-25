On Friday, May 13, the City of Merritt announced that Fairley Park has reopened. The children’s park was ravaged by the November 2021 floods which also damaged other public spaces such as Voght Park. The previous dog park located near the Public Works Yard was also ruined by the flood and was relocated to the corner of Government Avenue and Main Street on March 31.

“Thank you to our public works department and other partners for working so hard to get it reopened,” said the City in their announcement.

Fairley Park is located on the corner of Quilchena Avenue and Cleasby Street.