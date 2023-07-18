It was a family affair at the Merritt Speedway this past weekend, with dozens of local families gathering at the track to take in the sights and sounds of another race day, along with some family specific offerings.

Family Day at the Merritt Speedway was originally planned for June, but weather unfortunately got in the way. On Saturday (July 15), the day was back on, with the usual racing, foot and bike races, and plenty of candy.

“Last month unfortunately our Family Day was cut short due to the rain,” said Christopher Jones, volunteer media coordinator with the Merritt Speedway. “Some of the activities were completed and others were not, so, on Saturday we combined the remaining Family Day with the Toy Drive. A great time was had by all, and we raised $150 in cash and a bunch of cool toys.”

Along with the four current classes of late model, street stock, four cylinder bomber, and junior four cylinder bombers, a new ‘Quarter Sprint’ class has recently been added to the fun. The new class, which consists of ‘mini sprint’ and ‘quarter midget’ cars for racers five to 13 years of age, had their time on the track as well as a part of Family Day.

With the racing came fundraising as well, including more than $150 and a number of toys raised for local charities by way of a Duck Toss and Toy Drive event. There were plenty of prizes and trophies to be one, including some for new personal bests set on the track.

“The kids bicycle race was entertaining, as was the well supported Duck Toss,” noted Jones. “The racing was fast paced with some personal bests. Shout out to Cody Dennis for his sweep of the Late Model races.”

The full results of this weekend, and future races, can be found on the Speedhive app. For more information on the Merritt Speedway, visit www.facebook.com/merrittspeedway.ca.

Main race results —