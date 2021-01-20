As with just about every activity in recent times, this year’s Family Literacy Week is going to look a little different.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there will be anything less to participate in.

Plenty has been planned for the 2021 Interior Savings Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week, which runs from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30.

“The pandemic has many of us spending more time online – whether for work, school or socialization – so we’re thrilled to continue our support of Unplug and Play in 2021”, said Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings. “Albeit a little different than in the past with some resources and activities moving online, the message of finding a healthy balance between active family time and screen time is especially important this year. With over 20 community events, we encourage everyone to get inspired, and unplug.”

Though there are a number of activities planned that do require participants to be plugged into cyberspace, Literacy Merritt has found ways to connect and learn offline while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Literacy Merritt Chair Rhonda Wong said that the health and saftety of the community is paramount.

“All activities have been planned in accordance with public health guidelines and to allow for social distancing. For those events where you need to be plugged-in this year, we’ll focus on keeping you active through the event or will work to inspire you with ways to continue learning, playing and growing as a family well after the event concludes.”

New events this year will include a story-walk featuring books by local author Jeff Bloom hosted by the City of Merritt, and a Search for Police Stories hosted by the Community Policing Office and the Merritt Library, where participants can learn what it is like to be a police officer.

Families will have the opportunity to stay active with Active Stories presented by Merritt Sparks & Brownies, an online Active Tots session presented by PacificSport, and Move with Mark from PFN Coaching.

An art literacy class will be hosted by the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council at their new project space on Thursday after school.

The Magic Show Workshop is available week-long online, and the week will end with a virtual Dance Party Saturday evening produced by Kamloops DJ’s Kyle and Kellan.

Come Read with Me classes will be held online on both Tuesday and Wednesday of the week, offered to parents and caregivers of grade one students. Participants will learn strategies to support their children’s reading at home, and receive a free book and literacy games.

Registration is required and forms will be sent home with students.

Literacy Merritt wants to see the community taking part in any of the list of activities: take a picture of yourself participating in any of the Family Literacy Week events and send it to literacymerritt@gmail.com by Jan. 31 to enter for a chance to win a prize.

Visit www.literacymerritt.com for a full schedule of events and activities.