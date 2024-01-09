A driver died in a head-on crash on the Coquihalla Highway today, Jan. 8.

In a news release, Merritt RCMP said they were alerted to a collision on Highway 5, approximately 45 kilometres south of Merritt.

Mounties said a Ford F150 was travelling southbound on Coquihalla Highway and crossed the center median ditch and went into oncoming traffic and hitting a semi truck and a trailer that was headed northbound in the slow lane.

“The driver of the F150 was declared deceased at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to hospital,” the release reads. “The driver of the Semi Truck sustained minor injuries.”

In a press release, Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said that the RCMP is still investigating the exact cause of the collision.

“Our hearts go to the family of the deceased,” Roda said. “We want to remind the public to slow down and drive to the conditions this winter.”

RCMP is requesting any witnesses of the collision or those who have dash camera footage and have not yet spoken to police to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.