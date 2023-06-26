Dozens gatherer to cast a line with dad on Sunday (June 18), as Merritt’s own fish and game club and a provincial fishing association team up once again to host the iconic Father’s Day Fishing Derby at Kentucky Alleyne park.

A total of 21 youth anglers were registered for the event, with many of them casting their first line and reeling in their first fish with dad by their side. BJ Moore, president of the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club that organizes and hosts the event, said that some families had three generations involved to help the youngest catch their first fish.

“Weather may have kept some people away, but the rain held off for the most part,” said Moore. “Fish were biting and everyone caught at least one fish. Most caught and release many more than that.”

With loaner rods and plenty of knowledgeable anglers on hand, Moore and the Freshwater Fishing Society of BC, which provides funding and supplies for the event, aided ‘newbies’ in casting their first line. Kids under 18 years of age were permitted to fish in the freshly stocked west pond at Kentucky Alleyne.

Family Fishing Weekend ran from June 16 to 18 across the province, encouraging people of all ages to try their hand at the sport by waiving license requirements for Canadian citizens, making it easier to celebrate together with dad.

