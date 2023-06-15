Those looking to cast a line with dad this Father’s Day are in luck, as Merritt’s own fish and game club and a provincial fishing association team up once again to host the iconic Father’s Day Fishing Derby this Sunday (June 18).

Family Fishing Weekend runs from June 16 to 18 across the province, encouraging people of all ages to try their hand at the sport by waiving license requirements for Canadian citizens, making it easier to celebrate together with dad. This Father’s Day Sunday, anglers of all ages are invited to gather at Kentucky-Alleyne park’s west pond for the annual day of fishing, learning, fun, and prizes.

“The big summer event we have is the Father’s Day family fishing event out at Kentucky-Alleyne. It is hosted by the club but is a provincial event put on by the Freshwater Fishing Society of B.C. (FFSBC) and we work together to promote and put on this event,” said BJ Moore, president of the club, in a previous interview with the Herald.

“As always, this event is on Father’s Day Sunday and runs from approximately 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. We have fishing rods and fishing gear as well as people who can help out kids who may not be familiar with fishing and need a hand. We are tied to the day so that means whether it’s rain, sun or snow we will be out there. The weather in Merritt can be different than at the provincial park so bring a raincoat, sunscreen, and a sense of adventure.”

Events during Family Fishing Week are supported by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, and organized by BC Wildlife Federation Fish and Game clubs, the Conservation Officer Service, municipalities, community groups, and local businesses. While Canadian residents are permitted to fish without a license over the three days, some requirements remain in effect, including daily catch quotas.

With loaner rods and plenty of knowledgeable anglers on hand, Moore and the FFSBC hope to see more ‘newbies’ than ever before. Kids under 18 years of age are permitted to fish in the freshly stocked west pond. The FFSBC noted in a press release that both youth and seniors have been fishing more since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Youth have continued to take up the sport of freshwater fishing after the jump during the pandemic. And we are seeing our seniors returning to the sport as well,” said Mike Gass, manager of recreational fishing development with FFSBC.

“This Family Fishing Weekend we hope to see even more parents and grandparents out enjoying this licence-free weekend together. As families continue to struggle with inflation and rising costs, these events reduce barriers so families can focus on being together.”

For more information on the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club, including this Sunday’s Father’s Day Fishing Derby, visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NicolaValleyFishGameClub.