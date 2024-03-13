Showcasing their love for basketball, the Filipino community in Merritt hosted a basketball tournament in town for the first time ever.

The tournament, held at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, saw a few of the the best players in the Filipino community split into two teams, Team Emac and Team Paolo, for a friendly rivalry in the basketball court.

Team Emac, wearing black jerseys during the game, started behind the score. However, during third period, the team demonstrated what they were capable of.

Team Paolo, wearing white jerseys, was caught by surprised when Team Emac managed to tie the game right at the last minute of the game.

As the final buzzer sounded, Team Emac crowned their victory with a difference of only four points, setting the final score to 81-77 in a thrilling match.