As the holiday season approaches, residents who are looking for gifts might consider looking locally first.

The Nicola Valley Arts Centre will be hosting its eighth Winter Artisan Show and Sale, which will run from Nov. 17 to mid January 2024, closing only between Dec. 25 and Jan. 10. The event counts with more than 30 local artists and artisans showcasing new items for this holiday season.

“We are excited to offer so many local and unique gifts for people to choose from,” the release reads.

From fun tree ornaments, winter themed stained glassworks and soaps, lotions, local shoppers will have plenty of options for their holiday shopping.

Jano Howarth, gallery curator, said this is an opportunity to see what locals are doing before deciding to shop outside of town.

“It is wonderful to see what our creatives work on for the delight of our local shoppers,” she said. “Come see!”

The Nicola Valley Arts Centre is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.