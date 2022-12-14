The Merritt RCMP are on scene at Mario’s Towing and are investigating an early morning blaze that has been deemed suspicious.

According to the Merritt Fire and Rescue Department (MFRD), crews responded to reports of an RV fire on the premises of Mario’s Towing at approximately 2:50am on December 14. The RV was fully engulfed in flames upon the crews’ arrival, quickly spreading to other nearby vehicles. A total of 12 firefighters remained on scene until the flames were under control.

The fire has been deemed suspicious, and its cause is currently under investigation by the Merritt RCMP. More information to follow as it is made available.