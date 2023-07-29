NOTICE FROM THE CITY OF MERRITT, 5:15 p.m. —

“FLYING DRONES NEAR WILDFIRES IS ILLEGAL

“There is a drone in flight near the Tolko site fire. If it does not come down immediately, the aircraft responding to the fire will have to land.

“Please land any drones IMMEDIATELY. Details of any drones in flight will be passed to RCMP.”



ORIGINAL STORY —

A fire erupted early this afternoon at the wood chip pile located at the former Tolko mill site on Lindley Creek Road.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and multiple Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews are working to control its spread and prevent further damage.

Other fire departments from multiple nearby municipalities and a First Nation such as Logan Lake, Princeton and Lower Nicola are on site responding to the fire break out.

Aerial firefighting units have been deployed to assist in the operation, utilizing a water-dropping helicopter to target the most intense areas of the fire. The combined efforts of ground and aerial crews are crucial in combating the blaze and minimizing its impact on the local community.

The fire is reported on the BCWS dashboard as an out-of-control wildfire, meaning that a wildfire backup was called on scene.

BCWS has sent two choppers and multiple skimmers on scene to control the situation.

As of 4:30 p.m., the city’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been activated as a precaution and to aid response to the fire. There are no evacuation orders or alerts active for the region.

Mayor Mike Goetz has contacted the Herald to inform the community “not to worry about water restrictions right now, as far as hosing down your house for fire protection.”

Nearby, a 4.1 hectare blaze is also burning near the north end of Nicola Lake, dubbed the Beaver Creek Ranch fire. The fire is listed as ‘out of control’ on the BCWS dashboard, with the cause listed as ‘under investigation.’

The Herald has contacted the fire department and BCWS for more information on the fire.