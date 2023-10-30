A Visitor Information Centre report to Merritt city council shows that the number of visitors stopping in the Nicola Valley has decreased during summertime.

The newest quarter report, which includes data from July, August and September, shows that over the three-month period the visitor information centre had 7,802 visitors.

The number represents a decrease of almost 28 per cent when compared to the same period in 2022, when 10,820 visitors stopped by the Baillie property.

According to the report, it is believed that the reduction of visitors happened due to the wildfires in West Kelowna and Lake Country, which closed roads to the Okanagan Valley. Another factor that might have contributed to this fact is the cancellation of the Rockin’ River festival, which usually would attract thousands of music enthusiasts into town.

During the presentation of the report at the Oct. 24 city council meeting, Jack Polmans, a volunteer with the Nicola Valley Heritage Society, said the closures of the emergency department at the Nicola Valley Hospital was another factor that might have contributed to less visitors in town.

“The only thing that we didn’t put in the report was, of course, people will read about our hospital always being closed,” he said. “That’s another fact that definitely affects tourism.”

At the council meeting Mayor Mike Goetz questioned Polmans on his predictions for the same period in 2024.

“We believe that 2024 is going to be much better. People are settling down now back to the good old days,” Polmans said.

Mayor Goetz expressed his appreciation of all the work Baillie House and volunteers put into keeping visitors informed about Merritt.

“It’s a real gem to have (the Baillie House) and it runs really well. I appreciate the volunteers and everybody that is there,” the mayor said. “It does our community a service to have that house and society running, so I take my hat off to you guys. You guys do a lot of good work there.”