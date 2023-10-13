FireSmart BC has announced a new program that aims to teach the next generation how to keep their communities safe.

According to a news release, the program will offer free and comprehensive lesson plans and materials that will introduce kindergarten to Grade 6 students and educators with essential knowledge in fire resiliency.

Rachel Woodhurst, FireSmart BC program lead, said in the release that after the devastating wildfire season this year, wildfire education is no longer an option, but a necessity.

“One of the best ways to be FireSmart is to start young. By equipping teachers with tools to educate the next generation, we can collectively work towards creating safer and better prepared communities across B.C.,” she said.

The program, which includes themes such as safety, fire science and wildfire mitigation and prevention, will allow children and teachers to learn how they can help during or prepare for a crisis.

Amanda Reynolds, FireSmart supervisor for the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society, welcomed the news about the new program, which also includes learnings from First Nations across the province.

“The lessons and activities in the program include a wide variety of themes, including how Indigenous Peoples use fire to care for the land, which I’m excited about,” she said.

This month, students from grades 7 to 12 will be able to access the program.