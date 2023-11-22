On Monday, Nov. 20, Ska-Lu-La Workshop received a $240 cheque from Merritt’s Save-On-Foods for their 2023 firewood sale.

Shawn Ashdown, manager at Save-On-Foods, spoke very fondly about the annual partnership with Ska-Lu-La.

“The beauty is Ska-Lu-La used to just put that firewood open in bins and people would just come and take them, and now we bundle it,” he said.

For the 2023 firewood sale, Save-On-Foods sold $480 worth of firewood bundles. The money collected is divided in half between Ska-Lu-La and B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Ashdown added that the sales in each year might vary, depending on wildfire season and bans, but that the retailer does everything they can to help.

“Children’s Hospital and Ska-Lu-La Workshop are a huge part of this community,” he added. “It feels good to get something for them and they use it for different little events that they put on for their people.”