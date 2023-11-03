Though a long road remains ahead, a significant step has been taken in restoring the Village of Lytton.

In a village newsletter sent out on Oct. 27, staff said that the first permit has been approved for rebuilding, more than two years after Lytton was left in ruins by wildfire.

The “significant milestone” sees Jerry and Lilliane Bannister receive their permit for a single-family dwelling on Station Street.

“We are streamlining some of the website content and checklists to make it easier to apply for a building permit,” continues the newsletter.

Following protests in early fall within the village over the significant delays in rebuilding, representatives from the provincial government were said to be in the area in late October to meet with residents and business owners.

“They are gathering information about barriers being experienced to proceed with rebuilding, particularly as it relates to provincial government programs and requirements.”

As well, in its most recent regular council meeting on Oct. 25, council directed the village’s Chief Administrative Officer to begin discussions with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to rebuild the Village of Lytton office in its former location.

Around 90 per cent of the village was razed in the June 30, 2021 wildfire, killing two people. Nearly every house within the town limits was destroyed.