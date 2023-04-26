A group of six Merritt Secondary School students made their way to the Lower Mainland recently for a week of career exploration and learning experiences, taking part in the first ever Merritt Junior Police Academy.

Despite the name, the four day program put on by the city, RCMP, Community Policing Office, School District 58, Infracon, and Walmart, the police academy focused on a number of emergency and public service careers. The Herald talked to one of the trip’s organizers about the new opportunity for local youth, which will return next year.

“The six students that came along were really enthusiastic, and I think we learned a lot, even I learned a bunch of stuff I didn’t know before, so that was really cool,” said Cst. Blake Chursinoff, Merritt’s community policing officer. “A lot of people put in a lot of time to make sure this could happen, and we’re looking forward to doing it again next year.”

The group of six students, accompanied by Chursinoff and CPO coordinator Marlene Jones, made their way to the Lower Mainland for the first week of their spring break for the program. For their first day, students settled in their accommodation for the week, the RCMP’s Pacific Regional Training Centre in Chilliwack. There, they joined in on active training and learned a number of techniques for handling assaultive subjects.

Day two saw the group head to the Canadian Border Services Agency’s Pacific Highway Crossing to learn more about the job, including the use of the Large Scale Imaging (LSI) equipment used to screen travellers. The afternoon was spent at the Canadian Coast Guard Hovercraft Station, Sea Island, in Richmond, where students observed the daily workings of a hovercraft base.

On their penultimate day, students attended the Justice Institute of BC, which trains all municipal police officers in the province. Students took part in a live firearms session, learned crisis intervention and deescalation methods, tried out chemically inert pepper spray, and interacted with officers, both K9 and human. The final day of the program saw students learn more about search and rescue, and similar volunteer opportunities within the emergency services industry. Students also visited Agassiz, home to the pacific region’s only maximum security prison. Attendees were given a look inside the Kent and Mountain Institutions, observing K9 units sniffing the day’s mail for contraband.

Chursinoff noted that the experience was overall very positive, allowing local youth to explore their interests and possible future careers, possibly even ruling some options out.

“I believe it’s good to have good people in these types of positions, and the students that we brought were pretty driven, focused, and keen on being there and learning,” noted Chursinoff.

“Like I told them, just as it’s important to get an idea of what you may want to do, it’s equally important to go on a week like this and maybe realize that this is actually not at all what you want to do. All the better for you to know that at 17 or 18 years old.”

Chursinoff added that he is at the high school on a regular basis, and encouraged students interested in attending next year’s program to connect with him with any questions or to signal their interest. This year’s batch of recruits impressed the community policing officer.

“I was really impressed with their eagerness, dedication, and professionalism, and I think all six of those kids are going to go places in life,” added Chursinoff.