With the first intake for Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) funding applications closing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the Province of B.C. encourages people to submit applications while they still can.

The B.C. government has allocated $33 million annually for three years for rural and remote community projects, including grants for capacity building and infrastructure projects. A portion of the funding is dedicated to communities affected by changes in the forest sector.

“People in rural B.C. work tirelessly to build vibrant, inviting communities and we are proud to support them,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

“Through this new program, we are giving communities the tools they need to diversify and grow their economies, and create more opportunities and jobs for people across B.C.”

The first intake for applications to receive funding from REDIP will close on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, with a second intake planned for spring 2023. Rural and remote communities, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations are encouraged to submit applications.

“REDIP is one part of our plan to help build more resilient, stable rural economies, and I’m eager to see the projects that communities bring forward to create new opportunities for residents and newcomers alike,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development Roly Russell.

Building resilient communities is a key action of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, helping move British Columbia forward by tackling challenges and growing the economy.

Learn about the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/economic-development/support-organizations-community-partners/rural-economic-development/redip