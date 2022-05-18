Merritt and the Nicola Valley will be the subject of an episode of the popular outdoor sports show ‘Fishing the Wild West TV’, in an episode that will highlight the area’s abundance of lakes and fishing opportunities.

Host of the show, Wes David, is an avid outdoorsman. He has travelled to Merritt previously as a professional bull rider, but this is his first time fishing the area.

“The Nicola Valley is a trout fisherman’s paradise. We’re focusing our attention on rainbow trout,” said David.

“It’s been going really well. We dealt with some weather issues, but no one can control that. The fishing was amazing. We hooked some great rainbow trout, and an abundance of them.”

David and his crew spent three days in the valley, fishing at both Stump and Roche lakes. While his time in the community may have been limited, the host and his crew look forward to highlighting the Nicola Valley’s well-established status as a land of many lakes.

“This will be a whole episode on its own and it’ll air next year. It will be a Nicola Valley episode showing the amazing fishing here and promoting ‘a lake a day as long as you stay,’” added David.

Along with bringing attention to the Nicola Valley, the show looks to continue promoting the benefits of recreational fishing on environmental conservation efforts and encouraging participation in outdoor activities.

“If you want kids outside and away from the video games and TV, take them fishing. It’s so important. The youth are the future of our outdoors. I’ve always said that hunters, anglers, farmers, and ranchers are some of the best conservationists out there.”

David says that the fishing in the Nicola Valley is accessible to all experience levels, and the surrounding scenery only adds to the fun. He and his crew focus on education and awareness rather than harvesting fish.

“We don’t weigh or measure. We keep the fish out of the water for minimal time, our goal is 30 seconds or less.”

Employing a plethora of fishing methods such as fly-fishing, spin cast fishing, and fishing on and off shore can create a memorable experience for those who go out and try it, as it has for him and his team.

“We’ve really enjoyed our stay here. Everybody has been friendly and excited to see us. We’ll definitely be back.”