Folk and punk lovers, Bastards and the Buzzards is coming to town.

Known for a distinct sound that is a lot fuller than it looks, the Ottawa-based folk punk band will be performing in Merritt on Aug. 18 at Grand Pub & Grill.

Blending the elements of traditional folk with the primal energy of punk rock and bluegrass like The Goddamn Gallows, Bastards and the Buzzards managed to create a music of their own.

Daniel Rae, lead singer of the band, said the influences he had from different genres made him create a “jigsaw puzzle of a genre, rather than try to go for anything too specific.”

“I always give it some kind of mixture of blues and bluegrass and punk,” he said. “And sort of like gypsy style Eastern European influence as well.”

As for the name Bastards and the Buzzards, it was chosen as a way to represent the duality in people, according to Rae.

“Sometimes you’re the bastard, sometimes you’re the buzzard. Sometimes you’re, you know, the one eating out, or sometimes you’re the one being eaten,” he said. “It’s all about, you know, your perspective.”

Rae added that what sets Bastards and the Buzzards apart from other bands is their energy while performing.

“We just focus very much on our rhythm and timing, and having a lot of energy in how we perform,” he said. “A lot of it swell to our music so that, you know, it build on people and they can kind of feel it coming.”

He hopes everyone that attends their concert has a great time.

“It’s just been a lot of fun to play for so many different individuals and getting so many different reactions and everything across the country,” Rae said. “I hope people put their dancing shoes on and want to come on to have a good time.”

Bastards and the Buzzards

When: Aug. 18, 2023 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grand Pub & Grill – 2099 Garcia St., Merritt, B.C.