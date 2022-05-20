With the Victoria Day coming up, travelers are reminded to follow speed limits if they are planning to go on a road trip.

In a recent article by ICBC, it states that nearly 500 people are injured on average due to traffic collisions and accidents during this long weekend.

ICBC and police are asking drivers to watch their speed this upcoming Victoria Day Weekend. On average, 480 people are injured and three people are killed in 1,800 crashes throughout the province over Victoria Day long weekend.

For the Southern Interior, an average of 63 people are injured in 270 crashes over this weekend.

Speeding remains the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C. with eight people, on average, killed in crashes involving speed every month from May through September.

Police are conducting a province-wide enforcement blitz this long weekend to target speeders as part of this month’s campaign.

ICBC provided the following safety tips for a long weekend road trip;

-Be realistic about travel times to reduce your risk of crashing.

-Plan your route and check road conditions at drivebc.ca before you leave.

-Regular posted speed limits are a maximum speed set for ideal road and weather conditions.

-Slow down on wet roads, in bad weather conditions, or on uneven roads and increase your following distance to at least four seconds.

-Don’t speed up as someone is trying to pass you.

-Help the other driver get back into your lane by adjusting your speed to allow a safe gap for them to move into.

-Avoid any distractions that take your mind and eyes off the road.

-Distracted driving is one of the most common causes of crashes so remember to leave your phone alone.?