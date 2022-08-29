Mike Bhangu, a local author and former Merritt City Councillor, has announced his intention to run for the office of Mayor in the upcoming municipal election. Serving on Merritt City Council from 2018-2021, Bhangu resigned in December of 2021, citing concerns with the Mayor’s leadership abilities.

With his announcement, made via a video message on his Facebook page, Bhangu becomes the fourth contestant for the top spot in the Council Chambers this fall. He will face incumbent Mayor Linda Brown, Councillor Tony Luck, and former Merritt City Councillor Mike Goetz on the ballot. Bhangu said the decision to run comes after much contemplation about “hate games, rumours, and politics.”

“After much debate, and knowing of the viciousness that it comes with, I’ve decided to compete for the Mayor’s chair,” said Bhangu in a video statement.

“I have no personal agenda, as I’ve proven repeatedly. I have no inclination of greed, which I’ve shown many times. I step into this arena willing to take the punches, for one reason, and that is for the wellbeing of the community I was born in.”

The former Councillor is also an author, penning a number of books on the topics of politics, history, and religion. During his time on council, Bhangu said he took a people-first approach and advocated for Merrittonians. This remains his intention as he looks to move up the ladder in the Council Chambers. Bhangu has openly criticized Mayor Linda Brown, both during his time on council and in the time since. He believes new leadership is needed at City Hall.

In his video message, posted to the Facebook page ‘Mike Bhangu, Former Merritt City Councillor,” on August 23, Bhangu asked for the support of his fellow Merrittonians as he entered the race for Mayor. He promised to be the type of leader locals are looking for, following his self-declared mission of restoring honour to elected positions. Bhangu has often criticized the City of Merritt for maintaining the status quo.

“Politics is a fascinating beast. In particular, when one represents the people, those who do typically win the support of the voter. Those who do, typically face plots to prevent their political climb, and the go to tactic is to dirty the name,” added Bhangu in his video.

Bhangu currently faces charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, stemming from an incident at his residence in June 2021. Following the approval of charges in August of the same year, Bhangu will face trial on the charge starting November 24, 2022 at the Merritt Law Courts, just one month after the municipal elections. Bhangu has publicly called these allegations untrue, citing an “uninvited individual” entering his home and allegedly refusing to leave.

The next municipal election will take place on October 15, and will see Merrittonians elect one Mayor and six Councillors to a four year term. For more information on the election, visit www.merritt.ca/election22.