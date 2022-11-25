The court trial of former Merritt City Councillor and 2022 mayoral candidate, Mike Bhangu, began today at the Merritt Law Courts. Bhangu was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm following an alleged incident at his private residence on June 29, 2021.

Judge Phillips of Kamloops presided over court, where Crown and defence outlined their arguments. It is alleged that Bhangu threatened the proprietor of a local moving service after the individual was called by Bhangu’s ex-partner to assist her in moving out of the former councillor’s residence. Crown argued that Bhangu threatened the individual’s life, while defence called the reliability of the Crown’s witnesses into question. The Crown and defence each called on two witnesses during the full day’s proceedings. Bhangu has called the allegations untrue in the past, and maintained that position today when testifying in court.

The public will have to wait a bit longer still for an outcome on Bhangu’s case, as Judge Phillips reserved his decision for a later date, adding that he expects this date to come in January. The date will be set in a hearing to take place on Monday, November 28, 2022.

More to come.