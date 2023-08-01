The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) has announced that former Merritt Centennial, Conor Farren, is a recipient of this year’s Kyle Turris Community Service Award.

The honour is presented annually, and named after NHL veteran and former BCHL player, Kyle Turris. Each team choses a player to receive the award at the end of the season.

“This award is given in recognition of players who go above and beyond in their BCHL community,” said the Cents in a release. “Congratulations, Connor, and thank you for contributions to the Merritt Centennials and our community during your time in Merritt.”

The league also congratulated Farren, noting that he is always the first to commit to community events and engagements, despite not being from Merritt.

“Farren is someone who truly embraced the community in Merritt,” said the league in a release. “You can find him in town during the off-season, maybe on a long weekend. When coaches put up community events, he is always the first to reply with a commitment, getting involved in whatever it is the team may be doing. His community and team-first approach has become contagious to his teammates.”

Farren played for the team for the past two seasons, and is eligible to return once more this fall, pending space on the roster and interest from him.