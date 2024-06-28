Former Merritt Secondary School English teacher to release young adult novel.

Written by former MSS teacher Kira Glasgow, her upcoming book “True North” is the first of a trilogy set within a “Canadian Dystopia.”

In True North, the Third World War has already happened, British Columbians survived the nuclear apocalypse within a bunker. The story follows Parker, a 15-year-old girl in her third year at the Force Academy which Glasgow describes as a “military policing academy.”

Parker must go through different elimination exams throughout the story to earn a spot in an elite team.

“One of the most powerful images is the simulation exam that she goes through towards the end,” said Glasgow “One of her final exams is that she’s in a simulation that’s both physical but also neurological, so it challenges your mind and she’s got to just use all of her wits to make it through that.”

Within the bunker, there are three main factions that youth must choose: the Force Academy, the science division, and the education division.

One of the biggest mysteries in True North is the Force Academy whose goal is to explore outside the bunker.

“There’s kind of this question of why they haven’t done this already, why is the progress so slow, and that kind of mysterious aspect to it,” said Glasgow. “And so as a theory gets revealed, and there’s things that are uncovered about the society and the people in government who are making these choices for everyone else, the restrictions that they’re putting in place.”

Glasgow was inspired to write True North upon the realization that there was a lack of dystopian novels with a Canadian perspective. “There’s a lot of U.S. dystopian novels like Divergent, The Hunger Games, The Selection series, and they all take place in locations in the United States,” said Glasgow.

To stand out against American counterparts of the same genre Glasgow focuses on writing diverse characters which is what represents Canada to Glasgow, as well as focus on the different things that Canada had lost.

“Because it’s taking place within a bunker, there’s references to Canadian symbolism and just like the world that it once was,” said Glasgow, “Like B.C.’s beautiful forests and oceans, they don’t really know exactly what survived after after the nuclear war, and being inside the bunker, one of the goals is to like, get out of the bunker and explore, so references to the land that Canada was before this theoretical war, so taking imagery from that.”

Glasgow aims to release True North online by the end of June.