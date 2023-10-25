A familiar face is back in the Merritt red, white and black.

Forward Jaxson Murray has re-signed with the Centennials, after leading the BCHL squad in both goals and assists in the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old from Ontario posted 20 goals and 23 assists for the Cents in 52 games in his BCHL debut season, good enough for an invite to this year’s Washington Capitals development camp this past July.

He began the 2023-24 campaign with the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League, skating in 14 games before returning to the Cents.

Murray’s scoring prowess should help bolster a Cents team that has dropped four games in a row to fall to a record of 4-6-0-1.