Four people are vying to fill the vacant councillor position at City of Merritt.

Yvette Baxter, Michael ‘MJ’ Phillips, Peter Coghill and Norma Jean Littleton are running for the seat vacated after the passing of Coun. Claire Newman.

Newman tragically passed away on July 5, 2023, in an apparent hit-and-run close to Valemount, B.C., on her way to visit her family.

The byelection winner will serve as city councillor until November 2026.

Merritt residents are expected to head to the polls to elect a new city councillor on Saturday, April 20.

To be eligible to vote, electors must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years or older, a resident of B.C. for at least six months, and a resident of the City of Merritt.