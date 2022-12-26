Kelowna RCMP have confirmed new details following a fatal passenger bus crash on Highway 97C last night (December 24).

Dozens of travellers aboard a westbound ‘Ebus’ were injured when the vehicle crashed between Merritt and Kelowna on Christmas Eve at approximately 6PM, with four confirmed deceased and a number still in hospital. RCMP say while the incident is under investigation, extremely icy road conditions are believed to be at fault.

Interior Health Authority confirmed Saturday that 53 patients were sent to three different are hospitals, include Merritt, Kelowna, and Penticton on Saturday night. The authority confirmed that a Code Orange response, signalling a disaster or mass-casualty event, has been implemented at the facilities as they deal with the influx of patients.

Premier David Eby, Health Minister Adrian Dix, Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming, and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth released a joint statement on the crash.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe,” the statement read.

To reach Interior Health’s patient status line, intended to provide updates to family of those involved in this incident, call 250-545-2211.