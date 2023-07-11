The ongoing reconstruction project along the stretch of Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope has reached the halfway point, officials said in a press release.

The new southbound Juliet Bridge, located 55 kilometres south of Merritt, opened Saturday, July 8, 2023. Other completed bridge projects include the northbound Bottletop Bridge, 50 kilometres south of Merritt, and the southbound Jessica Bridge, 20 kilometres north of Hope, both of which opened in early June. The northbound Juliet Bridge opened December 2022.

Government officials praised the project’s contractors for their skill and quick work.

“Getting to this stage this quickly is a testament to the dedication and skill of B.C.’s world-class road builders and the contractor, unions and ministry staff working on restoring the Coquihalla,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure.

The new bridges were completed by KEA5, a joint venture between Kiewit and Emil Anderson Construction. KEA5 also completed the new Juliet Bridge, with crews are on track to complete all six permanent bridge replacements by the end of the year.

All new bridges constructed along the Coquihalla are built on pile footings to withstand high water levels, and feature longer spans than the previous bridges to reduce the effects of erosion from changing water paths over time, which the province said will further improve the long-term resiliency of the Coquihalla to extreme weather events.

“Making sure there are reliable, climate-resilient roads and bridges for residents, industry and emergency services will keep British Columbians and their supply chains safer and more connected during extreme weather,” noted Fleming.

The Coquihalla highway was closed for just 35 days after more than 20 sites were damaged by the extreme rain and flooding on November 14, 2021. Repairs to the site are still ongoing more than 18 months later, with drivers being reminded to slow down and drive to conditions, including ongoing speed and traffic pattern changes.

For up to date road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.