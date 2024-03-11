MLA Jackie Tegart calls out the B.C. government for abandoning Nicola Valley and surrounding communities.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart gave a heartfelt speech during the budget 2024 debate, calling out the provincial government for its inaction on housing and healthcare within her riding.

Despite more than 978 days since the fire of Lytton and $40 million invested in recovery, not a single house has been built.

“People have died waiting to go home, the community rebuild is paralyzed by a lack of provincial government leadership,” said Tegart. “All the right words are said over and over and over again, but it is paralysis by analysis. Bureaucracy gone amuck with no clear processes or accountability.”

BC Housing is investing $291 million to deliver 2,000 permanent and temporary housing units across B.C. as well as another $1.9 billion over the course of 10 years to develop 14,350 units of mixed income, affordable rental housing for independent families and seniors.

Tegart also touched on the many protests outside the Nicola Valley Hospital (NVH) in response to hospital closures. According to Interior Health Authority statements, NVH suffered from 20 ER closures due to staff shortage in 2023. In 2024, the hospital was closed twice on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12.

“The words that come to mind to describe our healthcare system today are chaos and crisis, those are words used by the professionals working so hard within the system and by those who are trying to access the system,” said Tegart.

“Despite the endless announcements and promises by the Health Ministry, the system continues to crumble and the people of B.C. are losing faith,” said Tegart. “At one time, B.C. was the best place in Canada to have cancer because of the quality of our professionals and the care given. Today, people are dying on waitlists, and we are sending patients to the U.S., you have to wonder, who is leading this healthcare file?”

The province’s Allied Health Strategic Plan (AHSP) focuses on recruitment, retention, training, and redesigning of the allied health workforce, aiming to ensure people are able to access health-care providers.

Announced on Sept. 29, 2022, the AHSP will be implemented over the course of three to five years. Immediate actions from the AHSP include investing $15 million over three years to fund training bursaries with the goal of attracting more students to priority nursing, as well $30 million over three years to establish new senior allied-health leadership roles with the aim to support more effective clinical-practice oversight and education.

“Nearly everyone has received care from an allied health professional at some point in their life,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Whether it is getting a blood sample collected by a medical laboratory assistant, seeing a physiotherapist for rehabilitation after surgery or talking about mental-health resources and community supports with a social worker, allied health professionals are a vital part of team-based health care that people in B.C. rely on. By taking action to support our allied health professionals and grow this workforce, we are ensuring that people in B.C. have access to the health-care provider they need when they need it.”