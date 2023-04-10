by Madeline Baker —

The Fraser-Nicola electoral district is one of many that will be seeing boundary changes after the release of the 2022 British Columbia Electoral Boundaries Commission’s report on April 3, which includes a shift back into the Cariboo-Chilcotin electoral district for Ashcroft, Clinton, and Cache Creek.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart is a resident of Ashcroft and has seen the boundaries in that area change many times in the past. According to Tegart, both as a member of the riding and as its MLA, they are tired of being “tweaked.”

“We were in [Cariboo-Chilcotin] previously and representation was made back in the day to please put us back in Fraser-Nicola, and they did that. Now here we are again. If you want people to feel like they belong somewhere, you don’t change the boundaries every eight years,” said Tegart.

Her concern is that constituents in these communities, as well as neighboring towns like Hope and Princeton that have also seen repeated changes to their electoral boundaries, will eventually be de-incentivized to vote because they feel insecure within their ridings.

Tegart, who was initially pleased with the commission’s efforts to maintain steady representation in the region, also expressed some frustration that such a major shift in her riding was made as, in her words, “a last-minute change.”

“Fraser-Nicola had some areas added to it [in the first draft] and the feeling was that it seemed to be very reasonable,” said Tegart. “This new report, the final draft, is the most modified I’ve seen in all my years of following commissions that look at boundaries. We have no opportunity for input, to let them know how we feel about these changes, because that opportunity was only available after the first draft.”

Despite her ongoing frustration with the instability of electoral boundaries in the area, Tegart acknowledged that these commissions always face a challenge in determining the best electoral boundaries for “huge rural areas with very sparse population” like the northern end of the Frasier-Nicola riding.

New electoral boundary commissions are called every eight years, or after every second general provincial election, in order to account for any major changes in the distribution of the province’s population. Without maintaining flexible electoral boundaries, a sudden change in the population of a single region could upset the balance of representation within the entire province.

“I think it’s fair to say that everybody recognizes the amount of work that was done,” Tegart said of the most recent commission’s report, “but there will be areas that aren’t happy, and I’m pretty disappointed.”

Tegart’s status as MLA of Fraser-Nicola will not change as a result of the new electoral boundaries, and she still plans to seek re-election in the riding. As she pointed out with good humor: “If I walk about a quarter of a kilometer, I’m in Fraser-Nicola! And Fraser-Nicola is where my heart is.”