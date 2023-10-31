Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the southern Interior with the warning of freezing rain expected this upcoming Thursday, Nov. 2.

The agency said in the statement that a low pressure system will move onto the B.C. coast on Thursday and the freezing rain is expected to develop over the southwest Interior of the province.

Over the Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Kamloops, and the Okanagan Connector, between Merritt and Kelowna are to be affected by the rain. Other regions such as South Thompson, Nicola, Similkameen and Boundary are also going to be affected by this weather.

“Freezing rain causing slippery and icy surface conditions,” the statement reads.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.